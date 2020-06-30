Elizabeth Hill is taking her next-level game to the next level.
The Cold Springs graduate inked a basketball scholarship with the University of Montevallo on Tuesday — she committed in April — and will join head coach Gary Van Atta and the Division II Lady Falcons this fall.
Hill put pen to paper surrounded by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators on campus.
"It feels real now," she said. "And it gets me excited to start college and start playing basketball again."
Hill put together one of the strongest résumés in Cold Springs history.
The two-time Class 2A girls Player of the Year capped her terrific career with 2,203 points and as a junior guided the Lady Eagles to their fourth state title in 2019.
Hill was also named The Times' All-Area girls Player of the Year the past two seasons, earned a spot on the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game roster and dominated myriad matchups for Cold Springs.
As a senior, she averaged 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
She also registered 96 blocks and 59 steals, and led the Blue and Gold to a 31-5 record.
The list goes on and on and on.
Even more impressive is that Hill accomplished those feats while dealing with exertional compartment syndrome during her junior and senior campaigns.
"That for sure made everything more special to me," she said. "It makes it more exciting that I'm still getting to do what I love even after everything I've been through. It was difficult. You always wonder, 'Do you still need to be doing this? Is it time to give it up?' It was hard to keep making those decisions, but I'm glad I did."
Tammy West has, at this point, run out of compliments for Hill.
Despite that, the longtime Cold Springs coach said the legacy Hill left behind will never be forgotten.
"She was a special talent," West said. "We were blessed to watch her play for four years. She has unlimited potential, and I’m excited about seeing her playing at Montevallo and looking forward to what the future brings for her."
Hill will be joined at Montevallo by two fellow county standouts — Cullman's Anna Katherine Eastman and West Point's Miriam Oldacre.
She's looking forward to becoming a Lady Falcon with them.
"I’m very excited," Hill said. "It’s going to be different, but I’m ready to learn more and meet my new teammates. It’s exciting that I already know some of those girls down there."
