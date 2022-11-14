Maci Brown totaled a team-high 15 points, Ella Dickerson recorded 11, and Cold Springs knocked down eight 3-pointers on Monday night to ease past Cordova 60-25 in its season opener.
Ella Bruer and Kenady Graves added eight points apiece, while Ciara Calvert (seven), Malaya Taylor (six) and Mia Light (five) also contributed to a balanced offensive performance for the Lady Eagles, who held a 38-15 halftime advantage.
Varsity Boys
Cordova 50, Cold Springs 44: Nic Fallin notched a game-high 16 points, but the Eagles fell short in their season opener against the Blue Devils.
John Mark Smith (13), Seth Ingram (six), Cameron Nunn (five) and Cole Bales (four) also contributed offensively.