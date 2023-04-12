Cold Springs’ Maci Brown and Good Hope’s Ivey Maddox each made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association announced Wednesday this year’s North-South All-Star basketball rosters.
The Cullman County duo was among 15 soon-to-be seniors selected to the North squad, which will take on the South during All-Star Sports Week in July.
Brown averaged 12 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Class 2A runner-up Lady Eagles last season.
She netted All-County, All-Area and All-State (Class 2A Second Team) honors for her contributions and secured MVP accolades at the Central Regional Tournament. Brown was also selected to the Class 2A All-State Tournament Team.
Maddox, meanwhile, averaged 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the 31-win Lady Raiders this past campaign.
She earned All-County, All-Area and All-State (Class 4A First Team) accolades for a second straight season and was named to the Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team. Maddox was later selected The Times’ Girls Player of the Year.