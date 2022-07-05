Tim Bellmon has stepped down as Hanceville’s varsity girls basketball coach.
Bellmon, who was hired in May 2020 and led the Lady Bulldogs to 12 victories over two seasons, also resigned as the school’s volleyball coach following one season at the helm.
“I’m grateful and thankful for the opportunity,” Bellmon said. “I enjoyed it and all the kids I worked with. They all worked hard. I really value those relationships that I built, and I enjoyed my co-workers. I can’t say enough about (assistant coaches) Josh Stanley and Jessica McHan. And I also want to thank coach (Jimmy) Collins and coach (Daniel) Wakefield for the opportunity to coach at Hanceville.”
Bellmon made his way to Hanceville after serving as an assistant coach at Wallace State for both the men’s (2015-18) and women’s (2018-19) basketball programs.
His son, Tyson, helped guide the Bulldogs to the Final Four in 2020.
Wakefield, the school’s principal, said he intends to fulfill both openings quickly.
“We’re going to find replacements sooner rather than later,” he said. “That’s my No. 1 priority. As far as coach Bellmon goes, we appreciate all he’s done for Hanceville and wish him the best moving forward."