The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Board on Tuesday approved winter sports alignments, including basketball, for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Bowling, indoor track and field, and wrestling were also included.
The AHSAA approved reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last December.
Basketball alignments remained unchanged — 16 areas in Classes 1A through 6A and eight in 7A — but several teams found new landing spots.
Three programs, meanwhile, were affected by the competitive balance factor.
Decatur Heritage and Prattville Christian moved up to 2A and 4A, respectively, while Madison Academy dropped to 5A.
See below for new area alignments involving basketball programs in The Times' coverage area.
For a full rundown of all winter sports alignments, visit www.AHSAA.com.
Class 1A, Area 13
Addison
Meek
St. Bernard
Sumiton Christian
Class 2A, Area 11
Cleveland
Cold Springs
Locust Fork
Southeastern
Class 2A, Area 13
Decatur Heritage
Falkville
Holly Pond
West End
Class 3A, Area 13
Brindlee Mountain
J.B. Pennington
Susan Moore
Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 11
Ashville
Etowah
Hanceville
Oneonta
Class 4A, Area 13
East Lawrence
Good Hope
Priceville
West Morgan
Class 5A, Area 14
Arab
Fairview
Guntersville
Scottsboro
Class 5A, Area 15
Brewer
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
