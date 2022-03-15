Winter Alignments

West Point varsity boys coach Mason Voce speaks to his team during a timeout.

 Jake Winfrey

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Board on Tuesday approved winter sports alignments, including basketball, for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Bowling, indoor track and field, and wrestling were also included.

The AHSAA approved reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last December.

Basketball alignments remained unchanged — 16 areas in Classes 1A through 6A and eight in 7A — but several teams found new landing spots.

Three programs, meanwhile, were affected by the competitive balance factor.

Decatur Heritage and Prattville Christian moved up to 2A and 4A, respectively, while Madison Academy dropped to 5A.

See below for new area alignments involving basketball programs in The Times' coverage area.

For a full rundown of all winter sports alignments, visit www.AHSAA.com.

Class 1A, Area 13

Addison

Meek

St. Bernard

Sumiton Christian

Class 2A, Area 11

Cleveland

Cold Springs

Locust Fork

Southeastern

Class 2A, Area 13

Decatur Heritage

Falkville

Holly Pond

West End

Class 3A, Area 13

Brindlee Mountain

J.B. Pennington

Susan Moore

Vinemont

Class 4A, Area 11

Ashville

Etowah

Hanceville

Oneonta

Class 4A, Area 13

East Lawrence

Good Hope

Priceville

West Morgan

Class 5A, Area 14

Arab

Fairview

Guntersville

Scottsboro

Class 5A, Area 15

Brewer

Lawrence County

Russellville

West Point

Class 6A, Area 14

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

