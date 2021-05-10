Logan Wilkins played some excellent basketball during his prep career.
Now, the Addison standout is taking those talents to the next level.
Wilkins on Monday signed a scholarship with Coastal Alabama — he was joined by family, friends, coaches, teammates and administrators in the high school library — and will join the Sun Chiefs and coach Robby Robertson later this year.
Wilkins averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game his senior season with the Bulldogs. He also corralled All-County and All-Area honors and was named a Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention. Wilkins is the program’s all-time leading scorer as well, with 2,000 career points to his credit.
Player Speak: "I’d like to start by thanking God for giving me the ability and opportunity to follow my dreams. I’d also like to thank my parents and family for always supporting me and, especially, believing in me. I’ve had some of the best coaches along the way, and I know I couldn’t play college basketball without them or my teammates. This means a lot to me and my family. I’m very excited to get on campus and very blessed to have this chance. When I visited Coastal, it felt like home down there. It felt like a big family. I want to be the best I can be down there.” — Addison’s Logan Wilkins
Coach Speak: "This is huge for Addison. This is the standard we want to set here — putting guys at the next level and being successful. I’m really excited for Logan. He’s a great kid. For his size and ability, he’s not what you would probably think. He’s not a guy who wants the ball all the time and wants to do it all. He’s a team-first guy. He understands his role, and he’s going to do it. This has been his dream, and this is what it’s all about as a coach — helping kids get a shot at their dreams. It’s a good day.” — Addison’s Ben Mastin
