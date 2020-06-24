Add yet another Warrior to the list.
West Point's Will Cochran will take part in the 21st annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event, where he'll join teammates Aubry Cleghorn and Eli Folds at Troy University.
The four-day event, which consists of games involving 10 different squads comprised of the state's top juniors and seniors, is scheduled for July 7-10.
Cochran compiled a .426 batting average, .526 OBP, 1.037 OPS and 10 RBIs in 15 games for the Maroon and White this past season.
"I’m really excited for it," Cochran said. "It excites me to get to go down there with my buddies and compete at the highest level and try to get better. I want to compete as best as I can and try to show what I can do — to see how I stack up against the state’s best athletes."
West Point coach Drew Bryson, meanwhile, was happy to see another one of his players get an invitation.
"We are excited for this opportunity for Will to join Aubry and Eli at Troy next month," he said. "Will’s a solid ballplayer, and being invited to this event will allow him to showcase his talent in front of a lot of coaches and maybe open the door for him to continue his playing career after high school. He’s been a steady force in the middle of our lineup for the last couple of seasons, and has been a guy that’s put his head down and went to work to continue to improve as a player. It’s always great to see hard work pay off, and we are blessed at West Point to have three guys going to represent our program."
