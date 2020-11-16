West Point's Aubry Cleghorn will continue his baseball career with UAH.
The senior signed a scholarship with the Division II Chargers on Monday.
He was joined at the high school by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators.
Cleghorn pitched 28 innings in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, corralling a 2.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts.
Quotes of Note: "It’s a great feeling of all the hard work and dedication you put in. Really, it’s all the time that your family spent with you on the ball field, and on and off the field. They’re practicing with you, and it’s just a great time. It’s really not just about me. It’s about all the players I’ve played with. They’ve helped me and pushed me to where I am today. They’ve always made my job easy, and I wish they could all be a part of it. I love each and every one of them, and I hope in the future we’ll have guys who look up to me and say, ‘I want to be like him,’ and I hope our program at West Point just keeps on going and going." — West Point's Aubry Cleghorn
"Aubry is a great athlete, but an even better person. We are extremely proud of him and the opportunity he has to go play at the next level. I think what sets him apart from a lot of players is his unbelievable work ethic and leadership skills. He’s a first-one-here, last-one-to-leave type guy who never lets success or failure detract from his work ethic. As a program, we’re excited to have him for one more spring before he moves on." — West Point coach Drew Bryson
