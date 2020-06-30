West Point's Aubry Cleghorn has committed to UAH.
The announcement was made on West Point Baseball's Twitter account Tuesday.
"It's a great campus, and it's close to my family," Cleghorn said. "I wanted them to be a part of it. The players I've talked to loved it, and it made me want to be a part of it as well.
The senior right-hander pitched 28 innings in a pandemic-shortened season, corralling a 2.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts for the Warriors.
He also secured a .511 batting average, .582 on-base percentage, .723 slugging percentage and 1.305 OPS in 15 games for the Warriors.
Cleghorn recently earned a spot on AL.com’s first-ever “Terrific 20” teams (Class 5A) as well.
He sports a fastball, changeup and curveball.
"I would like to increase my velocity," said Cleghorn, who topped out at 88 mph this season. "And really, all aspects of the game. I'm looking forward to working on it."
As a sophomore, he snagged All-State accolades (second-team pitcher) after compiling a 6-2 record with 67 strikeouts, a 1.58 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 61 2/3 innings.
West Point baseball coach Drew Bryson is proud of Cleghorn's process.
"We are excited for Aubry and thrilled with his commitment to UAH," he said. "He’s an unbelievable competitor with an unmatched work ethic. When I first got to West Point, Aubry was a freshman with a lot of potential to be great. As a young guy, he went to work to improve in the areas he needed to improve to make himself into the player he is today. He’s the type of guy when he takes the ball, he gives you a chance to beat anybody. He’s got a bright future and will be a great fit for UAH. They are an extremely competitive program that has done a great job of recruiting top talent. We’re thrilled to have him for one more season at West Point before he moves on to his collegiate career."
