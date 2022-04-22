West Point defeated John Carroll 3-1 in Game 1 of its Class 5A playoff series on Friday night before falling 2-1 in the nightcap to set up a Game 3 tiebreaker Saturday at noon.
Eli Folds pitched a dandy in the opener, scattering five hits and striking out 13 batters in the complete-game effort.
The Warriors got on the board in the first inning following an RBI single by JD Cochran and held that slim advantage until the seventh frame, when Brody Freeman scored on a passed ball and Colton McCoy followed with an RBI single to bump the lead up to 3-0. John Carroll plated a two-out run on an error in the bottom half of the inning, but Folds collected one final strikeout to nail down the victory.
In Game 2, John Carroll grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning before West Point tied it up in the third frame on Cochran’s RBI double.
John Carroll scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning to force the tiebreaker.
