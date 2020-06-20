West Point’s Eli Folds will participate in the 21st annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event at Troy University.
The junior will join teammate Aubry Cleghorn, who earned a selection earlier this week.
The four-day event – consisting of games involving 10 different teams comprised of the top juniors and seniors around the state – is scheduled for July 7-10.
Folds made nine appearances for the Warriors last season, posting a 0.92 ERA, 23 strikeouts and four saves in 22 2/3 innings pitched. He also held opposing hitters to a .205 average.
“As a program, we’re extremely excited for Eli and the opportunity he has to showcase his abilities at a great event,” West Point coach Drew Bryson said. “Coming into this season, we knew Eli had a live arm and could help us out on the mound. We just didn’t know exactly what role he would have for us from a pitching standpoint. He was a guy we pulled up as a freshman to play some infield, but we knew we would need his arm on the mound over the next three years as well. This year, we threw him in the fire out of the gate and slotted him into the closer’s role and just tried to get him as many opportunities in late-game situations as we could to get him comfortable with that role. Eli stepped up on the mound for us and became a dominant presence and was somebody we could depend on to come in, shut the door and get those last three to six outs to end a ballgame. He’s worked really hard this summer to continue to improve, and we expect big things from him as a two-way guy over these next two seasons.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.