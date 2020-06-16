West Point’s Aubry Cleghorn has been selected to participate in the 21st annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event.
The four-day gathering, which consists of games involving 10 different teams comprised of the top juniors and seniors from around the state, will take place at Troy University on July 7-10.
It’s the second straight selection for Cleghorn, a rising senior.
Cleghorn pitched 28 innings in a pandemic-shortened season, compiling a 2.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts.
He also recorded a .511 batting average, .582 on-base percentage, .723 slugging percentage and 1.305 OPS in 15 games for the Warriors.
"As a player, being selected to the ALABCA All-Star Event at Troy is a huge honor, " West Point baseball coach Drew Bryson said. "It’s an opportunity to showcase your talent in front of a lot of collegiate coaches, as well as compete with some of the best players around the state. As a coach and as a program, we are extremely happy for Aubry and excited he is getting the opportunity to represent not just himself, but our baseball program as well. He’s a hard worker and a great teammate. He’s a guy who has really bought in and invested himself over the last couple of years to make himself into the player he is today. He’s one of our leaders in the program that has performed at a high level the last two seasons for us, and I know he’ll continue to have success. Being selected a second consecutive year is a testament to not only his ability as a player, but his work ethic and his character on and off the field."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.