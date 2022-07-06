Not only did West Point’s baseball team put together a productive spring on the field, but the Warriors also handled their business in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.
The Maroon and White (3.70 GPA) were one of just 19 programs across the state to be selected an All-Academic Team — a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher — by the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association (ALABCA).
Isaac Hoffpauir (4.30 GPA) and Cade Simmons (4.20 GPA) earned first-team All-Academic honors, while Caiden Rodgers (3.80 GPA) and Eli Folds (3.75 GPA) claimed second-team All-Academic accolades.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys for being recognized for their hard work in the classroom,” said West Point coach Drew Bryson, who guided the Warriors to 18 wins, their fourth straight Cullman County Tournament title, and a spot in the Class 5A playoffs. "I know it’s cliché to preach that the classroom matters, but we really take pride in our guys being accountable on and off the field. The success of the baseball program here at West Point will be based on what kind of future leaders, employees, husbands, and fathers these guys become. All of that goes back to having a great work ethic and putting effort into everything they do. I’m just as proud of the guys for this accomplishment as I am anything they accomplished on the field."