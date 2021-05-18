Deacon Samples will continue his athletic career at Miles College.
The Vinemont senior signed a baseball scholarship with the Division II program last week and is officially set to join the Golden Bears later this year.
Samples amassed a 4-2 record with the Eagles last season, registering 59 strikeouts while allowing just 21 hits in 34 2/3 innings pitched. He finished with a 2.01 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.
At the plate, Samples batted .415 with a .472 on-base percentage, .492 slugging percentage and .965 OPS.
Player Speak: “I’m excited to be given the opportunity to attend Miles. This is what I have been working for since I was a little kid. I decided to continue my baseball career at Miles because the campus was very nice, and I like the way that Miles has its program running, and that’s where I feel I need to be to better myself. I’d like to thank my family, God, coaches, friends, and all of my teammates that have pushed me over the years. I’ll miss all of my friends here at Vinemont and my teachers, who have pushed me to do my best in my studies.” — Vinemont’s Deacon Samples
