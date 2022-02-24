Cade Simmons ripped a walk-off single to lift West Point to a 3-2 home win over Sardis on Thursday night.
The Warriors (2-1) trailed 2-1 entering the seventh inning but soon went to work.
Caiden Rodgers led off the frame with a single, and an error by Sardis' third baseman on Colton McCoy’s grounder put runners at the corners with no outs.
Following a hit by pitch and pop out, Rodgers came around to score on a passed ball to tie the contest before Simmons delivered the decisive blow with base knock up the middle.
Rodgers finished with two hits, while Simmons and McCoy each had one.
Rodgers also pitched five innings, scattering four hits and four strikeouts. He walked five and allowed just one earned run.
West Point’s other run came in the second inning, when Taylor Curtis scored on a dropped third strike.
% Cullman 2, Madison Academy 0: Kaleb Heatherly tossed six shutout innings, Easton Peed recorded the save, and the Bearcats blanked the Mustangs at home on Thursday night to improve to 3-2 this season.
Heatherly scattered three hits and two walks to go along with 12 strikeouts.
Peed, meanwhile, entered the seventh inning with two on and no outs but retired the side with a pair of strikeouts and a harmless fly ball to right fielder Zane Watwood.
Hayden Stancil put the Bearcats in front 1-0 in the first inning following an RBI double that plated Hunter Brooks, who led off the frame with a walk. Riley Jackson scored Cullman's other run in the second inning on a Madison Academy error.
Stancil finished the game with two hits, while Jake Dueland, Jackson and Will Bradberry each tallied one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.