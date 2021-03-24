Vinemont swept Danville in a Class 3A, Area 15 doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Eagles defeated the Hawks 3-2 in Game 1 before winning 11-3 in Game 2 to improve to 7-3 this season.
Mason McKinney and Will Rhodes provided complete games on the mound, and Vinemont’s offense took care of the rest.
See below for capsules from each game and other local roundup from the week.
Vinemont 3, Danville 2 (Game 1)
Will Rhodes: 3 hits
Deacon Samples: hit, 2 RBIs
Mason McKinney: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7 K
Vinemont 11, Danville 3 (Game 2)
Deacon Samples: 4 hits, 2 RBIs
Colby Miller: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Will Rhodes: 2 hits, RBI
Collin Teichmiller: 2 hits, RBI
Ayden Thomason: 2 hits
Austin Riddle: hit, 2 RBIs
Mason McKinney: hit, 2 RBIs
Will Rhodes: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 11 K
Fairview 13, Brewer 6 (Game 1)
Brody Hogeland: 2 hits, RBI
Eli Frost: 2 hits
Bryceson Turner: hit, 3 RBIs
Preston Ryan: hit, 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: hit, 2 RBIs
Parker Martin: hit, 2 RBIs
Levi Garner: hit, RBI
Fairview 17, Brewer 10 (Game 2)
Dalton Payne: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Justin Hostetler: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Preston Ryan: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Brody Hogeland: 2 hits, RBI
Bryceson Turner: hit, 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: hit, 2 RBIs
Parker Martin: hit, RBI
