Baseball
Vinemont swept Danville in a Class 3A, Area 15 doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Eagles defeated the Hawks 3-2 in Game 1 before winning 11-3 in Game 2 to improve to 7-3 this season.

Mason McKinney and Will Rhodes provided complete games on the mound, and Vinemont’s offense took care of the rest.

See below for capsules from each game and other local roundup from the week.

Vinemont 3, Danville 2 (Game 1)

Will Rhodes: 3 hits

Deacon Samples: hit, 2 RBIs

Mason McKinney: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7 K

Vinemont 11, Danville 3 (Game 2)

Deacon Samples: 4 hits, 2 RBIs

Colby Miller: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Will Rhodes: 2 hits, RBI

Collin Teichmiller: 2 hits, RBI

Ayden Thomason: 2 hits

Austin Riddle: hit, 2 RBIs

Mason McKinney: hit, 2 RBIs

Will Rhodes: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 11 K

Fairview 13, Brewer 6 (Game 1)

Brody Hogeland: 2 hits, RBI

Eli Frost: 2 hits

Bryceson Turner: hit, 3 RBIs

Preston Ryan: hit, 2 RBIs

Crimson Wright: hit, 2 RBIs

Parker Martin: hit, 2 RBIs

Levi Garner: hit, RBI

Fairview 17, Brewer 10 (Game 2)

Dalton Payne: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Justin Hostetler: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Preston Ryan: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Brody Hogeland: 2 hits, RBI

Bryceson Turner: hit, 2 RBIs

Crimson Wright: hit, 2 RBIs

Parker Martin: hit, RBI

