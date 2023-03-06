WEST POINT — West Point’s Cade Welborn and Kanaan Sutter kept West Morgan’s bats quiet on Monday, combining for seven solid innings in a 3-1 home victory.
Welborn tossed three scoreless innings to open the contest — he scattered five hits and three strikeouts — before Sutter finished off the final four frames, allowing just two hits and an unearned run while registering six strikeouts.
"Cade did a good job going out there and competing in his first varsity outing," West Point coach Drew Bryson said. "He got in some jams a couple of times but did a good job executing pitches and navigating his way out of trouble. Then, Kanaan did his job coming on in relief and getting us out of trouble in the fourth (inning). He kept their offense at bay the rest of the night. Going back to Saturday, our pitchers have done a phenomenal job of competing on the mound and giving us a chance to win."
Colton McCoy (hit by pitch) and Jay Lamar (walk) cashed in on bases-loaded opportunities in the opening inning to gift the Warriors (5-5) a quick 2-0 advantage. West Point collected a third-inning run on an error.
JD Cochran provided half of the Warriors’ six hits following a 3-for-3 day at the plate.
See more local baseball roundup from Monday below.
Falkville 8, Addison 7
Lane Tubb: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Cold Springs 3, Carbon Hill 2
Brodee Bartlett: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Cole Bales: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 10 K | 2-for-3
Whitesburg Christian 15, Holly Pond 0
Brewer 4, Vinemont 1
Michael Foust: 2-for-4