Holly Pond’s varsity baseball team is headed to the postseason.

The Broncos took down Brindlee Mountain 5-2 in a Class 3A, Area 13 contest on Friday night to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Hunter Farr (passed ball) and Andy Light (wild pitch) both touched home plate in the first inning to put Holly Pond in front 2-0.

Seth Whiting and Sawyer Olinger each scored on wild pitches in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and Boston Gibbs provided an insurance run in the sixth inning with an RBI single.

Gibbs (RBI), John Martin, Whiting and Olinger all notched one hit for the Broncos.

Light, meanwhile, dazzled on the mound.

He allowed just six hits and two earned runs to go along with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

See more local roundup below.

Friday — April 8

Prep Baseball

Curry 13, Addison 11

Christian Roberts: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Braden Luker: 2 hits, RBI

Lane Tubb: 2 hits, RBI

Jed Wilkins: hit, 2 RBIs

Will Tuggle: hit, RBI

Brody Dollar: hit, RBI

Mac Cagle: hit, RBI

Fairview 3, Guntersville 1

Crimson Wright: 2 hits

Parker Martin: 2 hits

Nicolas Gregory: hit, RBI

Devyn Ellis: hit, RBI

Crimson Wright: 6 IP, 7 H, ER, 3 K

Guntersville 19, Fairview 2

Nicolas Gregory: hit, RBI

Isaac Elrod: hit, RBI

Good Hope 9, Hanceville 3

Paydon Bagwell (GH): 4 hits

Tyler Black (GH): 2 hits

Colten Whatley (GH): 2 hits

Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 RBIs

Dakota Overton (GH): hit, 3 RBIs

Caden Barrett (GH): hit, RBI

Braxton Marshall (GH): 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 16 K

Jake Cornelius (H): hit, RBI

Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI

Hanceville 19, Good Hope 6

Jake Cornelius (H): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla (H): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Dylan Twilley (H): 2 hits, RBI

Les Fischer (H): hit, 3 RBIs

Jackson Cleveland (H): hit, RBI

Damien McKinney (H): hit, RBI

Hunter Black (H): 5 walks

Drew Campbell (H): 6 IP, H, 2 ER, 9 K

Caden Barrett (GH): hit, RBI

Brindlee Mountain 13, Holly Pond 12

John Martin: hit, RBI

Andy Light: hit, RBI

