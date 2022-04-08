Holly Pond’s varsity baseball team is headed to the postseason.
The Broncos took down Brindlee Mountain 5-2 in a Class 3A, Area 13 contest on Friday night to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Hunter Farr (passed ball) and Andy Light (wild pitch) both touched home plate in the first inning to put Holly Pond in front 2-0.
Seth Whiting and Sawyer Olinger each scored on wild pitches in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and Boston Gibbs provided an insurance run in the sixth inning with an RBI single.
Gibbs (RBI), John Martin, Whiting and Olinger all notched one hit for the Broncos.
Light, meanwhile, dazzled on the mound.
He allowed just six hits and two earned runs to go along with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
See more local roundup below.
Friday — April 8
Prep Baseball
Curry 13, Addison 11
Christian Roberts: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Braden Luker: 2 hits, RBI
Lane Tubb: 2 hits, RBI
Jed Wilkins: hit, 2 RBIs
Will Tuggle: hit, RBI
Brody Dollar: hit, RBI
Mac Cagle: hit, RBI
Fairview 3, Guntersville 1
Crimson Wright: 2 hits
Parker Martin: 2 hits
Nicolas Gregory: hit, RBI
Devyn Ellis: hit, RBI
Crimson Wright: 6 IP, 7 H, ER, 3 K
Guntersville 19, Fairview 2
Nicolas Gregory: hit, RBI
Isaac Elrod: hit, RBI
Good Hope 9, Hanceville 3
Paydon Bagwell (GH): 4 hits
Tyler Black (GH): 2 hits
Colten Whatley (GH): 2 hits
Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 RBIs
Dakota Overton (GH): hit, 3 RBIs
Caden Barrett (GH): hit, RBI
Braxton Marshall (GH): 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 16 K
Jake Cornelius (H): hit, RBI
Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI
Hanceville 19, Good Hope 6
Jake Cornelius (H): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla (H): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Dylan Twilley (H): 2 hits, RBI
Les Fischer (H): hit, 3 RBIs
Jackson Cleveland (H): hit, RBI
Damien McKinney (H): hit, RBI
Hunter Black (H): 5 walks
Drew Campbell (H): 6 IP, H, 2 ER, 9 K
Caden Barrett (GH): hit, RBI
Brindlee Mountain 13, Holly Pond 12
John Martin: hit, RBI
Andy Light: hit, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.