The AHSAA baseball playoffs begin this week, with four teams in The Times’ coverage area set to compete in first-round series starting Thursday.
Cold Springs (area champion) will host, while Addison, Cullman and Hanceville (area runners-up) will hit the road to kick off their postseason journey.
See below for capsules on each opening-round matchup.
Class 1A
Team: Addison (12-17) — Area 11 Runner-Up
Opponent: Coosa Christian — Area 13 Champion
When: Friday at noon (DH); Saturday at 1 p.m. (If Necessary)
Where: Coosa Christian
Class 2A
Team: Cold Springs (14-13) — Area 10 Champion
Opponent: North Sand Mountain — Area 15 Runner-Up
When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. (DH); Saturday at noon (If Necessary)
Where: Cold Springs
Class 4A
Team: Hanceville (11-15) — Area 11 Runner-Up
Opponent: Westminster Christian — Area 13 Champion
When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. (DH); Saturday at noon (If Necessary)
Where: Westminster Christian
Class 6A
Team: Cullman (17-18) — Area 14 Runner-Up
Opponent: Mortimer Jordan — Area 12 Champion
When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (DH); Friday at 1 p.m. (If Necessary)
Where: Mortimer Jordan