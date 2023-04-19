Hanceville

The AHSAA baseball playoffs begin this week, with four teams in The Times’ coverage area set to compete in first-round series starting Thursday. 

Cold Springs (area champion) will host, while Addison, Cullman and Hanceville (area runners-up) will hit the road to kick off their postseason journey. 

See below for capsules on each opening-round matchup.

Class 1A

Team: Addison (12-17) — Area 11 Runner-Up

Opponent: Coosa Christian — Area 13 Champion

When: Friday at noon (DH); Saturday at 1 p.m. (If Necessary)

Where: Coosa Christian

Class 2A

Team: Cold Springs (14-13) — Area 10 Champion

Opponent: North Sand Mountain — Area 15 Runner-Up

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. (DH); Saturday at noon (If Necessary)

Where: Cold Springs

Class 4A

Team: Hanceville (11-15) — Area 11 Runner-Up

Opponent: Westminster Christian — Area 13 Champion

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. (DH); Saturday at noon (If Necessary)

Where: Westminster Christian

Class 6A

Team: Cullman (17-18) — Area 14 Runner-Up

Opponent: Mortimer Jordan — Area 12 Champion

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (DH); Friday at 1 p.m. (If Necessary)

Where: Mortimer Jordan

