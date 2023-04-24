After forcing a decisive Game 3 tiebreaker, Cold Springs saw its season come to an end following an 11-5 loss to North Sand Mountain on Saturday.
The Eagles, who finished their campaign with a 15-15 record, dropped the opener of their Class 2A first-round playoff series on Friday (2-1) and trailed 1-0 in Game 2 before play was suspended due to inclement weather.
Play picked up Saturday afternoon, though Cold Springs found itself trailing 5-2 in the sixth inning.
The Eagles, however, scored four times in the frame — Cole Bales and Josh Winfrey each provided two-out, two-run doubles — to take a 6-5 lead.
North Sand Mountain tied the contest shortly afterward, but Tucker Philbeck drew a based-loaded walk in the eighth inning that eventually gave the Eagles a 7-6 victory.
Unfortunately for the home team, it was all Bison in the deciding tiebreaker.
North Sand Mountain built an 11-1 cushion by the fifth inning, and Cold Springs couldn’t catch up.
See capsules from first-round playoff games below.
North Sand Mountain 2, Cold Springs 1 (Game 1)
Josh Winfrey: 2-for-3, RBI
Cole Bales: 2-for-4 | 7 IP, 7 H, ER, 6 K
Cold Springs 7, North Sand Mountain 6 (Game 2)
Josh Winfrey: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Cole Bales: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Tucker Philbeck: RBI
Cody Smith: RBI
North Sand Mountain 11, Cold Springs 5 (Game 3)
Tucker Philbeck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Brodee Bartlett: 2-for-3, RBI
Josh Winfrey: 2-for-3, RBI
Brady Phillips: RBI
Westminster Christian 12, Hanceville 1 (Game 1)
Ashton Hurst: 1-for-2, RBI
Westminster Christian 18, Hanceville 0 (Game 2)
*Hanceville ends season 11-17
Coosa Christian 8, Addison 7 (Game 1)
Kaden Dyson: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Jed Wilkins: 2-for-3
Briley Hayes: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
Coosa Christian 5, Addison 4 (Game 2)
Kiah Lake: 2-for-2
Jed Wilkins: 2-for-3
Lane Tubb: 2-for-4
Briley Hayes: 1-for-4, RBI
Briley Holt: RBI
*Addison ends season 12-19