After forcing a decisive Game 3 tiebreaker, Cold Springs saw its season come to an end following an 11-5 loss to North Sand Mountain on Saturday.

The Eagles, who finished their campaign with a 15-15 record, dropped the opener of their Class 2A first-round playoff series on Friday (2-1) and trailed 1-0 in Game 2 before play was suspended due to inclement weather.

Play picked up Saturday afternoon, though Cold Springs found itself trailing 5-2 in the sixth inning.

The Eagles, however, scored four times in the frame — Cole Bales and Josh Winfrey each provided two-out, two-run doubles — to take a 6-5 lead.

North Sand Mountain tied the contest shortly afterward, but Tucker Philbeck drew a based-loaded walk in the eighth inning that eventually gave the Eagles a 7-6 victory.

Unfortunately for the home team, it was all Bison in the deciding tiebreaker.

North Sand Mountain built an 11-1 cushion by the fifth inning, and Cold Springs couldn’t catch up.

See capsules from first-round playoff games below.

North Sand Mountain 2, Cold Springs 1 (Game 1)

Josh Winfrey: 2-for-3, RBI

Cole Bales: 2-for-4 | 7 IP, 7 H, ER, 6 K

Cold Springs 7, North Sand Mountain 6 (Game 2)

Josh Winfrey: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Cole Bales: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Tucker Philbeck: RBI

Cody Smith: RBI

North Sand Mountain 11, Cold Springs 5 (Game 3)

Tucker Philbeck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Brodee Bartlett: 2-for-3, RBI

Josh Winfrey: 2-for-3, RBI

Brady Phillips: RBI

Westminster Christian 12, Hanceville 1 (Game 1)

Ashton Hurst: 1-for-2, RBI

Westminster Christian 18, Hanceville 0 (Game 2)

*Hanceville ends season 11-17

Coosa Christian 8, Addison 7 (Game 1)

Kaden Dyson: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Jed Wilkins: 2-for-3

Briley Hayes: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Coosa Christian 5, Addison 4 (Game 2)

Kiah Lake: 2-for-2

Jed Wilkins: 2-for-3

Lane Tubb: 2-for-4

Briley Hayes: 1-for-4, RBI

Briley Holt: RBI

*Addison ends season 12-19

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

