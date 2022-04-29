For the second straight season, Cullman and Chelsea will duke it out in a Game 3 tiebreaker.
The Bearcats rebounded from an 11-1 loss in Game 1 to down the Hornets 8-0 in the nightcap on Friday night and set up a winner-take-all matchup — Saturday at 2 p.m. — in the Class 6A second-round playoff series.
Chelsea smacked three home runs in the opener, and Andrew Floyd limited the Bearcats to just one hit — a two-out single by Hunter Brooks in the bottom of the sixth inning — in a strong performance on the mound.
Cullman’s lone run came when Will Bradberry scored on an error by the road team in the fourth inning.
Game 2 remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Bearcats finally broke through with a seven-run showing.
Bradberry (HBP) reached to lead off the frame and came around to score on Brooks’ RBI triple.
Cullman proceeded to plate six more runs without the courtesy of a hit, instead putting pressure on Chelsea’s defense with bunts and taking advantage of the several errors that followed to build a comfortable lead.
Hayden Stancil doubled in the seventh inning, reached third on a passed ball and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0.
Easton Peed, meanwhile, dominated on the mound.
He scattered three hits and struck out seven batters to help the Bearcats keep their season alive.
Chelsea loaded the bases with one out in the first inning, but Peed pitched out of the jam and cruised the rest of the way.
Brooks (RBI), Zac Edwards, Bradberry and Stancil provided one hit apiece in Game 2 for Cullman, now 22-18 this season.
