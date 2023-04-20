KIMBERLY — Cullman kept its season alive Thursday night, beating Mortimer Jordan 7-0 in Game 2 to salvage a split in the Class 6A first-round playoff series.
The Bearcats, who fell 3-2 in Game 1, improved to 18-19 on the season and will play the Blue Devils on Friday at 3 p.m. in a win-or-go-home tiebreaker.
Cody Jones drove in a run in the second inning of the nightcap with a sacrifice bunt to put Cullman ahead 1-0.
The Bearcats increased that cushion to 3-0 in the third inning following a Mortimer Jordan error and an RBI single by Tucker Cagle, who pitched a shutout (six hits and two strikeouts).
Riley Jackson (solo home run) and Hunter Howell (two-run double) continued the offensive fireworks in the fifth inning to put the Black and Gold in front 6-0.
Cole Floyd then stole home in the seventh inning for one more insurance run.
Elijah Hayes led Cullman with three hits, while Jackson (RBI), Cagle (RBI) and Zane Watwood all had two apiece. Howell (two RBIs) and Floyd each added one hit.
Mortimer Jordan 3, Cullman 2 (Game 1)
In the opener, Cullman fell behind 2-0 in the first inning following a two-run single by the Blue Devils.
Hunter Howell, though, cut the deficit in half with an RBI groundout in the second frame before Elijah Hayes smoked a two-out, game-tying double in the sixth inning.
Mortimer Jordan, however, retook the lead with an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame.
The Black and Gold threatened in the seventh inning — putting runners at second and third with two outs — but the home team came up with a clutch strikeout to end the game.
Riley Jackson notched two hits for the Bearcats, while Hayes (RBI), Easton Peed and Cody Jones all provided one apiece.
Cooper Loftin, meanwhile, tossed 5 1/3 innings, scattering six hits and four strikeouts.