Cullman’s playoff run came to an end on Saturday afternoon following a 7-2 loss to Chelsea.
The Class 6A Bearcats (22-19) fell behind early against the Hornets (21-13) at Bill Shelton Field and couldn’t get momentum back on their side in the second-round tiebreaker.
Chelsea scored three runs in both the first and second inning and commanded a 7-1 advantage after three frames.
Hayden Stancil doubled in the first inning and later scored on a wild pitch, while Jackson Stanford hit a solo homer in the fourth.
Kaleb Heatherly — who pitched five innings of relief (three hits, one run and four strikeouts) — led the Black and Gold with two hits, while Stancil and Stanford each recorded one.
The Hornets, meanwhile, will face off against Hazel Green in the quarterfinals next week.
