Cullman won its 21st consecutive first-round series on Friday, knocking off Mortimer Jordan 3-1 in a Game 3 tiebreaker to advance in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Bearcats (19-19) built a 2-0 lead in the opening frame thanks to a trio of Blue Devil errors, the last of which — a miscue by the left fielder — allowed both Cole Floyd and Paxton Ponder to gallop home.
Mortimer Jordan eventually cut its deficit in half with a solo homer in the fourth inning before putting together a threat — runners at second and third with one out — in the fifth frame.
Riley Jackson, however, escaped that jam — inducing a popout and groundout — with a few clutch pitches to keep the Bearcats in front.
That momentum carried over to the sixth inning, when Ponder drove home Cody Jones with an RBI triple to add a key insurance run.
Easton Peed then retired the final six Blue Devil batters to close the door.
Ponder (RBI) netted three hits, while Jones (two), Elijah Hays (one) and Zane Watwood (one) each contributed offensively as well.
Jackson, meanwhile scattered five hits and five strikeouts in five innings of work to record the win.
Cullman will host Athens, which swept Parker, next week.