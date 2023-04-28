Cullman rode strong starting pitching and timely hitting to a second-round sweep of Athens on Friday night.
The Bearcats took down the Golden Eagles 3-0 in Game 1 before eliminating the road squad in the nightcap with a 7-3 victory to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals for the final time since the 2019 season.
Cooper Loftin got the Black and Gold (21-19) off to a good start by tossing a three-hit shutout in the opener.
The sophomore lefty kept Athens’ offense at bay throughout most of the game, only encountering — and ultimately escaping — trouble in the first and seventh innings. He struck out four batters and walked two en route to wrapping up his masterpiece in just 87 pitches.
After Loftin stranded runners at second and third in the top half of the opening frame, the Bearcats quickly put two runs on the board following a bases-loaded walk by Tucker Cagle and an RBI single by Hunter Howell.
Zane Watwood increased that lead to 3-0 with a solo homer in the third inning — and that was all Loftin needed.
He retired the next nine batters before giving up a leadoff single in the seventh inning.
The Golden Eagles eventually put runners at the corners with two outs, but Loftin sealed the deal by getting Jaylen Malone to line out to left field for the final out.
Howell (RBI) paced the Bearcats offensively with two hits, while Watwood (RBI), Jones, Loftin and Riley Jackson all provided one apiece. Cagle contributed an RBI.
Caiden Dumas, Walker Fleming and Malone each produced one hit for Athens (22-14).
Raiden Pressnell got the start for the Golden Eagles, scattering six hits and eight strikeouts in six innings of work.
In Game 2, Athens struck first when Malone hit a two-out, two-run single in the second inning.
That lead held until the fifth frame, when Cullman’s Cole Floyd tied the score with a two-run double. Jones followed with an RBI groundout to put the Black and Gold ahead before a two-run single by Paxton Ponder made it 5-2.
The teams traded runs in the sixth inning — Loftin provided a sacrifice fly and Riley Miller delivered a solo home run for the Golden Eagles — but Cullman added another run in the seventh on an Athens error.
Cagle allowed only two hits over 6 1/3 innings of work. He totaled four strikeouts and five walks. He departed with a runner on first base, but Patton Elkins notched the final two outs to finish off the sweep.
Jackson recorded three hits for the Bearcats, while Floyd (two RBIs), Watwood and Howell notched two apiece.
Ponder added one hit and two RBIs, and Loftin notched an RBI.
Cullman will play Gardendale, which eliminated Hazel Green, in the quarterfinals next week.