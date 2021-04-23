The season isn’t over just yet for a trio of local baseball programs.
Cold Springs (Class 2A), Vinemont (3A) and West Point (5A) split their respective first-round series on Friday night and will duke it out in Game 3 tiebreakers on Saturday, weather permitting.
Fairview (5A) and Good Hope (4A), meanwhile, saw their seasons come to a close after getting swept by Madison Academy and Cherokee County, respectively.
See below for complete capsules of each first-round matchup.
Cold Springs 11, North Sand Mountain 6 (Game 1)
Brodi Williams: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Roberto Ayala: 2 hits
Brodee Bartlett: hit, RBI
Joshua Winfrey: hit, RBI
Ayden Alexander: hit
Andrew Weaver: hit
North Sand Mountain 12, Cold Springs 3 (Game 2)
* Game 3 — Saturday at 3 p.m.
Madison Academy 11, Fairview 0 (Game 1)
Madison Academy 14, Fairview 1 (Game 2)
Parker Martin: hit
Brody Hogeland: hit
* Aggies finish season 14-18
Cherokee County 7, Good Hope 5 (Game 1)
Paydon Bagwell: 3 hits
Tyler Black: 2 hits
Caleb Rusk: hit, 2 RBIs
Braxton Marshall: hit
Preston Seymore: hit
Travis Brock: RBI
Cherokee County 12, Good Hope 0 (Game 2)
Preston Seymore: hit
Colten Whatley: hit
* Raiders finish season 11-17
Vinemont 4, J.B. Pennington 3 (Game 1)
Will Rhodes: hit, RBI
Deacon Samples: hit
Austin Riddle: hit
Mason McKinney: hit
Braden Boner: hit
Collin Teichmiller: RBI
Ayden Thomason: RBI
Deacon Samples: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 13 K
* Colby Miller scored go-ahead run on error in seventh inning
J.B. Pennington 10, Vinemont 0 (Game 2)
Collin Teichmiller: hit
Braden Boner: hit
* Game 3 — Saturday at noon
Sardis 6, West Point 2 (Game 1)
Aubry Cleghorn: 2 hits
Branson Smith: hit, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI
Eli Folds: hit
Carter Thornton: hit
JD Cochran: hit
West Point 4, Sardis 2 (Game 2)
Aubry Cleghorn: 2 hits
Carter Thornton: 2 hits
Cade Simmons: hit, RBI
Branson Smith: RBI
Chase Sibley: RBI
Eli Folds: 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 5 K
* Game 3 — Saturday at 1 p.m.
