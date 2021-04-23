West Point

West Point's Aubry Cleghorn makes a play.

 Bentley Gray Photography

The season isn’t over just yet for a trio of local baseball programs.

Cold Springs (Class 2A), Vinemont (3A) and West Point (5A) split their respective first-round series on Friday night and will duke it out in Game 3 tiebreakers on Saturday, weather permitting.

Fairview (5A) and Good Hope (4A), meanwhile, saw their seasons come to a close after getting swept by Madison Academy and Cherokee County, respectively.

See below for complete capsules of each first-round matchup.

Cold Springs 11, North Sand Mountain 6 (Game 1)

Brodi Williams: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Roberto Ayala: 2 hits

Brodee Bartlett: hit, RBI

Joshua Winfrey: hit, RBI

Ayden Alexander: hit

Andrew Weaver: hit

North Sand Mountain 12, Cold Springs 3 (Game 2)

* Game 3 — Saturday at 3 p.m.

Madison Academy 11, Fairview 0 (Game 1)

Madison Academy 14, Fairview 1 (Game 2)

Parker Martin: hit

Brody Hogeland: hit

* Aggies finish season 14-18

Cherokee County 7, Good Hope 5 (Game 1)

Paydon Bagwell: 3 hits

Tyler Black: 2 hits

Caleb Rusk: hit, 2 RBIs

Braxton Marshall: hit

Preston Seymore: hit

Travis Brock: RBI

Cherokee County 12, Good Hope 0 (Game 2)

Preston Seymore: hit

Colten Whatley: hit

* Raiders finish season 11-17

Vinemont 4, J.B. Pennington 3 (Game 1)

Will Rhodes: hit, RBI

Deacon Samples: hit

Austin Riddle: hit

Mason McKinney: hit

Braden Boner: hit

Collin Teichmiller: RBI

Ayden Thomason: RBI

Deacon Samples: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 13 K

* Colby Miller scored go-ahead run on error in seventh inning

J.B. Pennington 10, Vinemont 0 (Game 2)

Collin Teichmiller: hit

Braden Boner: hit 

* Game 3 — Saturday at noon

Sardis 6, West Point 2 (Game 1)

Aubry Cleghorn: 2 hits

Branson Smith: hit, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI

Eli Folds: hit

Carter Thornton: hit

JD Cochran: hit

West Point 4, Sardis 2 (Game 2)

Aubry Cleghorn: 2 hits

Carter Thornton: 2 hits

Cade Simmons: hit, RBI

Branson Smith: RBI

Chase Sibley: RBI

Eli Folds: 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 5 K

* Game 3 — Saturday at 1 p.m.

