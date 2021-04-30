Cold Springs’ postseason run ended on Friday night following a second-round sweep at the hands of No. 2 Westbrook Christian.
The Class 2A Eagles dropped the opener 6-1 before falling in the finale 7-3 to cap off their season with an 11-11 mark.
Roberto Ayala produced an RBI single in Game 1, while Ayden Alexander notched a two-run single in Game 2.
Ayala had two hits and an RBI in Game 1, while Andrew Weaver claimed one hit.
Alexander collected two hits and two RBIs in Game 2, while Ayala contributed an RBI.
Cold Springs led 3-1 early in the nightcap, but Westbrook Christian took control with a five-run fifth inning.
The Eagles reached the second round for the first time in program history following a series win against North Sand Mountain.
“Westbrook has a good, solid team,” Cold Springs coach Wesley McSwain said. “I’m proud of my boys for the way they came out and fought. They made the other team play their tails off to beat us. These kids are pretty special. They have done things this year that a lot of people didn’t think they could do. They bought in this season, became a family, and set the bar high for years to come. Moving forward, I want the kids that are returning and the new faces to have the same mindset this team had — hard work, determination and never quit until the last out is called.”
