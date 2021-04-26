Cold Springs made program history on Monday night.
The Eagles took down North Sand Mountain in Game 3 of their first-round series to advance to the second round of the Class 2A postseason for the first time.
“It’s a great feeling,” coach Wesley McSwain said. “These kids have played their tails off this year to get here. We are just excited to have a chance to compete.”
Roberto Ayala had a two-run single for the Eagles, who also scored on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded and a pair of passed balls.
Brodi Williams notched the win on the mound, scattering five hits, three earned runs and six strikeouts.
He also had two hits. Ayden Alexander and Andrew Weaver each had one.
Cold Springs will host No. 2 Westbrook Christian in the second round on Friday.
The Warriors swept Lamar County 19-0 and 13-0 in the opening round to advance.
Class 3A
J.B. Pennington 6, Vinemont 5
The Eagles dropped Game 3 of their first-round series on Monday, finishing the season at 10-10.
Vinemont led 5-2 entering the seventh inning, but the Tigers rallied for four runs to claim the win.
Deacon Samples secured three hits, while Braden Boner (two RBIs), Austin Riddle (RBI), Preston Williams and Collin Teichmiller tallied one apiece. Will Rhodes added an RBI.
Class 5A
Sardis 2, West Point 1
Sean Wright’s two-run single in the sixth inning lifted the Lions past the Warriors in Game 3 of their first-round series on Monday night.
West Point’s lone run came in the third inning on Aubry Cleghorn’s RBI single.
Will Cochran led the way offensively with two hits, while Cleghorn, Branson Smith, Eli Folds, Isaac Hoffpauir and JD Cochran notched one apiece.
Cleghorn allowed just four hits, struck out seven and walked four in six solid innings of work.
West Point finishes the season with a 20-19 record.
