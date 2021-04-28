Cold Springs and Cullman are ready for more postseason baseball.
Both programs got the job done in their respective first-round matchups, with the Eagles moving past North Sand Mountain and the Bearcats taking down Hazel Green — each series went three games — to keep their state championship hopes alive for another week.
Cold Springs is playing in a second-round series for the first time in school history, while Cullman is making its 19th consecutive appearance in the round of 16.
See below for complete capsules.
Team: Cold Springs
Record: 11-9
Class: 2A
Opponent: No. 2 Westbrook Christian (21-7)
The Skinny: The Warriors are led by LSU signee Samuel Dutton, who’s been all but unhittable on the mound this season. The senior is 9-0 with seven shutouts, four no-hitters and one perfect game to his credit. He boasts a spiffy 0.40 ERA and has struck out 117 batters in 53 innings. Will Noles, a UAH signee, is Westbrook Christian’s No. 2 pitcher. He is 7-2 with a 1.02 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings. Dutton, Noles and Lawson State commit Cole Patterson are the team’s top hitters. The Warriors, who swept Lamar County 19-0, 13-0 last week, have won eight of their past nine games.
When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. (if necessary)
Where: Cold Springs High School
Coach Speak: “It’s still business as usual. We’re really excited about playing in the second round, because it’s never been done in school history. They’re excited to play. Westbrook Christian has got a really strong pitching staff and a solid team top to bottom. We’ve got to continue to play solid defense and take the outs teams give us. On offense, just put the ball in play. When you do that, good things happen.” — Cold Springs’ Wesley McSwain
Player Speak: “We were all very excited to be the first team to ever make it to the second round. Westbrook Christian has some really good players, but we are making sure to stay focused at practice to be prepared for them.” — Cold Springs’ Roberto Ayala
Team: No. 3 Cullman
Record: 27-11
Class: 6A
Opponent: No. 7 Chelsea (25-14)
When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. (if necessary)
Where: Chelsea High School
The Skinny: Connor Ball (Alabama signee) and Brock Hill (South Alabama signee) form a strong 1-2 punch on the mound for Chelsea. Both pitchers have microscopic ERAs. Jackson Webster, along with Reid Gongwer and Adam Reaves, are players to watch on offense. Ball is also hitting over .300. The Hornets have won 12 of their past 13 bouts, including a 16-0, 15-0 sweep of Huffman last week.
Coach Speak: “The mood’s been pretty much the same. We’re really trying to get a little better every day. We’re trying to get some guys healthier so we can run on all cylinders. They’ve worked hard to get to this spot, and we’re excited about the matchup.” — Cullman’s Brent Patterson
“When you’ve got arms like they’ve got, you’ve got to be prepared for low-scoring games. But it’s also about getting your offense in a position to be successful. Those guys they are going to run out there are talented and really know how to pitch. Offensively, they’re solid in the box and underrated. Defensively, they’re extremely solid. Whoever is going to advance has to beat a good team.” — Cullman’s Brent Patterson
Player Speak: “Our mindset is the same as it’s always been — don’t go up, don’t go down, stay on a smooth plane. Just hit and stay on the ball. Connor Ball is dominating pretty much everyone. If we put it in play, good things can happen and people can make errors. That can change momentum for us, and these playoffs are all about momentum. They don’t strikeout much, so we need to play clean in the field as well.” — Cullman’s Brennen Norton
