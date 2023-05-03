Cullman’s baseball team has fought through a pair of tough series so far during these playoffs, but the Bearcats have come out on the other side a more battle-tested group.
The Black and Gold began the postseason with a first-round win at Mortimer Jordan — a Game 3 tiebreaker settled the score — before taking down Athens in a couple of hard-fought contests last week to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
Now, another stout opponent awaits Cullman (21-19).
The Bearcats will host Gardendale at Bill Shelton Field — the series gets underway Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with an if-necessary game to be played Friday at 6 p.m. — for an opportunity to earn a spot in the semifinals.
For Cullman coach Brent Patterson, those aforementioned nip-and-tuck experiences can be key building blocks.
“100 percent,” he said. “It prepares us so much better being in those competitive series. If we have a chance to win a game, all of those games are usually going to be like that. We are going to have to pitch it and defend it, so it helps to be in those games and those situations already.”
The Rockets (24-11) survived Pell City in three games before easily dispatching Hazel Green to secure a quarterfinal berth for the third time in four seasons.
In the second-round series with the Trojans, Gardendale’s starting pitchers — Logan Fitzgerald and Ty McGraw — both hurled complete games, allowing only two combined earned runs while teaming up for 11 strikeouts.
The offense, meanwhile, recorded 17 runs and 15 hits — and Patterson said that’s the strength of the team and a focal point for him entering Thursday.
“They are really dangerous offensively throughout the lineup,” he said. “(Caiden) Combs and McGraw, especially. They are two extremely good, I’d say great, high school hitters. And their other guys around them complement both of them. No easy outs. It’s a team that’s very competitive in the box and on the mound.”
Cullman will attempt to ground the Rockets behind some excellent starting pitching of its own — Cooper Loftin, Tucker Cagle and Riley Jackson have all pitched it well during the playoffs — and an offense that’s come through in the clutch for a team that’s won seven of its past eight.
Throw in a raucous home crowd, and Patterson can’t help but have positive vibes.
“We like our chances,” he said. “This time of the year … you have to go and play well. We know what we have to do and they do, too. It’s going to be a matter of who executes. It’s a lot to look forward to for us, because it’s been a while since we have had a third-round series here at home. This place can be electric. We saw glimpses of that last week. It’s great that our guys and their guys get an opportunity to play in a fun environment like that.”