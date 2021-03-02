Eli Folds threw a one-hitter, his offense provided plenty of run support, and West Point crushed Athens 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday night.
Folds scattered four strikeouts and three walks during his impressive shutout, leading the Warriors to their second win of the season.
Isaac Hoffpauir (RBI) and Chase Sibley each had two hits for West Point, while Branson Smith (two RBIs), Will Cochran (RBI) and Folds (RBI) had one hit apiece. JD Cochran also produced an RBI.
