HANCEVILLE — Fairview swept a county doubleheader against Hanceville on Thursday, notching a 16-1 win in the opener and a 12-10 victory in the nightcap.
The Aggies needed just five innings to pick up the first triumph.
Fairview scored in all five frames, with Parker Martin leading the way offensively with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Dalton Payne (hit), Isaac Elrod (hit) and Lucas West also corralled two RBIs. Gannon Black (RBI), Devyn Ellis and Caden Jennings, meanwhile, provided one hit apiece.
Crimson Wright contributed an RBI and drew four walks. He also claimed the win on the mound, scattering five hits and six strikeouts over four innings.
Les Fischer netted two hits for the Bulldogs, while Adam Cooper (RBI), Drew Campbell and Gabe Ognilla delivered one apiece.
The Aggies once again raced out to an early lead in the second game, plating four runs in the first inning and eventually building a 6-1 cushion.
Hanceville, though, stormed ahead 9-6 following an eight-run fifth inning. Fischer’s go-ahead, two-run double was the key hit in the frame.
But Fairview got the last laugh.
With his team trailing 9-8 in the seventh inning, West hit a bases-clearing triple to right field to put the Purple and Gold back in front 11-9. Martin then plated West on a groundout to add an insurance run.
Hanceville scored one in the bottom of the frame and had the bases loaded, but Jennings came up with a big strikeout to preserve the win.
West led the Aggies with four hits and four RBIs.
Martin, Black and Brady Johnson, meanwhile, each contributed two hits and an RBI.
Payne (two RBIs), Daniel Hostetler and Jennings rounded out the offensive production with a hit apiece. Elrod came up with an RBI.
Cooper paced the Bulldogs with three hits.
Fischer (two RBIs), Campbell (RBI) and Dylan Twilley each had two hits for Hanceville, while Jake Cornelius added an RBI hit. Damien McKinney pitched in an RBI as well.
