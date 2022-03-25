Baseball Roundup
Fairview’s Lucas West pitched a no-hitter on Thursday night, helping the Aggies beat Brewer 5-1 to sweep an area doubleheader.

West struck out 10 batters and walked just one in his 80-pitch masterpiece.

The Patriots’ lone run came during the seventh inning on a passed ball that followed back-to-back errors by the Aggies, who picked up a 10-7 win in the opener.

“After dropping Game 1 on Monday, I was proud of the way the guys responded to win the series,” Fairview coach Brandon Tidmore said. “We got some big contributions from freshmen Nic Gregory and Carson Jones to win Game 1. Going into Game 2 with the series on the line, we got a great performance from Lucas West on the mound. Our defense played well behind him and made some great plays to get out of there with another win.”

See capsules from each game below.

Fairview 10, Brewer 7

Nicolas Gregory: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Crimson Wright: 3 hits

Caden Jennings: 2 hits, RBI

Parker Martin: hit, 2 RBIs

Gannon Black: hit, 2 RBIs

Carson Jones: hit, RBI

Carson Jones: 1.2 IP, H, R, 3 K

Fairview 5, Brewer 1

Carson Jones: 3 hits

Caden Jennings: 2 RBIs

Crimson Wright: 2 hits, RBI

Lucas West: 7 IP, 0 H, BB, 10 K

