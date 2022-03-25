Fairview’s Lucas West pitched a no-hitter on Thursday night, helping the Aggies beat Brewer 5-1 to sweep an area doubleheader.
West struck out 10 batters and walked just one in his 80-pitch masterpiece.
The Patriots’ lone run came during the seventh inning on a passed ball that followed back-to-back errors by the Aggies, who picked up a 10-7 win in the opener.
“After dropping Game 1 on Monday, I was proud of the way the guys responded to win the series,” Fairview coach Brandon Tidmore said. “We got some big contributions from freshmen Nic Gregory and Carson Jones to win Game 1. Going into Game 2 with the series on the line, we got a great performance from Lucas West on the mound. Our defense played well behind him and made some great plays to get out of there with another win.”
See capsules from each game below.
Fairview 10, Brewer 7
Nicolas Gregory: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: 3 hits
Caden Jennings: 2 hits, RBI
Parker Martin: hit, 2 RBIs
Gannon Black: hit, 2 RBIs
Carson Jones: hit, RBI
Carson Jones: 1.2 IP, H, R, 3 K
Fairview 5, Brewer 1
Carson Jones: 3 hits
Caden Jennings: 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: 2 hits, RBI
Lucas West: 7 IP, 0 H, BB, 10 K
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.