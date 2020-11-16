Cullman's Brennen Norton will continue his baseball career with Jacksonville State.
The senior signed a scholarship with the Division I Gamecocks on Monday.
He was joined inside Tillman Hall by family and coaches.
Norton tallied 12 runs, nine hits, nine RBIs and six walks for the Bearcats in 14 games last season.
The third baseman was also instrumental in the team's 2019 Class 6A state championship.
% Quotes of Note: "I'm just more than blessed to have the ability from God to play the sport I love. Honestly, I don't put anything on me. It's really my parents, and coach (Brent) Patterson putting so much into me, knowing what I have on the inside instead of he's a small, little ninth-grader. He gave me a chance. That's what really drove me. I've always had a chip on my shoulder, because I've always been the small guy. Besides that, it's not me. It's the people around me." — Cullman's Brennen Norton
"Brennen is a hard worker. In the past eight years, we've had two third basemen — Noah Fondren and Brennen Norton. So we've gotten spoiled with some good third basemen. He's been a guy who's hit somewhere near or in the heart of the lineup the past three years. He's just continually gotten better and better. The thing about him is his desire to be good. During quarantine, when it's easy to get distracted, he was real determined in the weight room and had an incredible summer and was really able to open a lot of eyes. I think he landed at a great school. It's a great fit for him, and I believe they are getting a heck of a player." — Cullman coach Brent Patterson
