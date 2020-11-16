Larry Paul Woody, 71, of Cullman, Ala. passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born in Cullman on Dec. 18, 1948 to Henry Grady Woody Sr. and Noler Johnson Woody. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Edna Woody. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Wooten Woody; daughter, She…