Cullman's Brennen Norton notched first-team accolades (infielder) when the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its annual High School All-American teams on Friday.
The shortstop delivered one heck of a senior season for the Bearcats, batting .496 with a .554 OBP, .970 SLG and 1.525 OPS in 41 games. He totaled 67 hits, 49 runs, 48 RBIs, 22 doubles, 15 stolen bases and 12 home runs.
He was selected Class 6A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association earlier this month and also landed a spot on the Super All-State Baseball Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.