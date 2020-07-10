Brennen Norton has committed to Jacksonville State.
The Cullman baseball standout made the big announcement on his Twitter account Friday.
Prep Baseball Report (Alabama) ranks Norton as one of the top third basemen in the Class of 2021.
"It's kind of relieving since the whole recruiting deal is a stressful situation," he said. "What made me choose them was the coaches and how homey it felt. I'm glad it's over, though, because it was stressful."
Norton delivered a solid sophomore campaign for the Bearcats in 2019.
He compiled a .377 batting average, .464 on-base percentage and .938 OPS with 58 hits, 37 runs, 25 RBIs, 18 walks, 12 doubles, 11 stolen bases and one home run in 43 games.
He went 2-1 with 23 strikeouts and a 3.50 ERA in 30 innings on the mound.
His contributions helped Cullman secure a state championship — the fifth in program history.
Norton also took home All-Area (Hitter of the Year) and All-State (Class 6A honorable mention infielder) honors and slashed .390/.490/.512/1.002 in the playoffs.
Although his junior season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Norton has continued the grind over the past few months.
And he's ready for his senior campaign to begin.
"I'm really focused on next year," Norton said. "Not just me getting better, but the team. It'd make me happier if some of my teammates were committed (to schools) as well. I want to help them. I've been hitting a lot, getting in the cages, staying in shape. Quarantine either helped you or it didn't. I trust that my teammates did the same things I did, because that's the culture we have here at Cullman."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.