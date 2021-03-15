Brennen Norton is quickly, but not so quietly, becoming a nightmare for opposing pitchers.
Through 14 games this season, the Cullman senior and Jacksonville State signee has punished baseballs at the plate and been an extremely tough out for the still-defending Class 6A state champions.
Norton currently boasts a .489 batting average, .556 on-base percentage, 1.178 slugging percentage and 1.733 OPS in 54 plate appearances. He leads the team in hits (22), runs scored (20), RBIs (19), home runs (seven), doubles (six) and triples (two) as well.
He also secured MVP honors at the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Hoover earlier this month.
For Cullman coach Brent Patterson, Norton’s development and hot start isn’t the least bit surprising.
“Because of how hard he works and how talented he is; it’s not all that unexpected,” Patterson said. “But it’s very rewarding to see someone who puts so much into it have that much success on the field. For the results to match the work ethic and determination — that’s the gratifying part of it.”
According to Patterson, Norton’s approach and seasoning have been keys to his production.
“He’s very simple and balanced up there,” Patterson said. “He can hit a bunch of pitches on both sides of the plate. He’s also played so much baseball, and that has prepared him for every type of arm that can be thrown at him. That gives him a great chance at the plate, and he’s put up some incredible numbers.”
ON THE RISE
Neither Fairview nor West Point got off to the best of starts this season.
However, the two programs have played much better baseball as of late — and the results show it.
The Aggies, who dropped seven straight games after opening the spring with a doubleheader sweep of J.B. Pennington, have reeled off four consecutive triumphs to improve to 6-7.
In that productive stretch, they’ve plated an average of 14.75 runs per outing.
“We really spent a lot of time talking with our guys about their approach at the plate, and they have really worked on that,” Fairview coach Brandon Tidmore said. “A lot of that was two-strike counts and how we handled those. We’ve had better at-bats, more quality at-bats during this stretch. The guys have bought in to a better mental approach at the plate and, for me, that’s been the biggest difference.”
The Warriors, meanwhile, have totaled seven straight victories following a 1-6 start.
Coach Drew Bryson’s squad has pitched three shutouts during its current win streak and scored at least eight runs in six of those seven games while allowing four runs or fewer in all of them.
“You look at our schedule early, and we were on the field with good teams and teams that were probably better than us at the time,” Bryson said. “Sometimes we competed, and sometimes we did some things that you can’t do and win. Two-out hits were non-existent early, we were kicking it, we weren’t throwing strikes. Recently, we’ve scored a lot of early runs, and our guys have been really good on the mound — pounding the zone and executing pitches. When you can pitch it and command the zone, I think guys relax at the plate and in the field.
“We’ve done a better job defensively not giving teams four or five outs an inning. At the plate, we’ve had great approaches. Those games we lost early, we had opportunities to score some runs but didn’t get it done. As of late, we’ve been a lot better in that aspect. The guys are playing free baseball right now and enjoying the game. When you play stress-free, you play a little better. That’s been showing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.