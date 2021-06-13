The accolades keep pouring in for Brennen Norton.
After earning Class 6A Player of the Year honors earlier Sunday, the recent Cullman graduate landed a spot on the Super All-State Baseball Team — comprised of the best 10 players in the state regardless of classification — as announced by the Alabama Sports Writers Association at its annual awards banquet on Sunday night.
Norton batted .496 with a .554 on-base percentage, .970 slugging percentage and 1.525 OPS in 41 games for the Bearcats.
The Jacksonville State signee also racked up 67 hits, 49 runs, 48 RBIs, 22 doubles, 15 stolen bases and 12 home runs.
UMS-Wright’s Maddux Bruns, meanwhile, was named this year’s Mr. Baseball.
He and Norton were joined on the Super All-State Baseball Team by Samuel Dutton, Westbrook Christian; Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell; Grant Taylor, Florence; Slate Alford, Bob Jones; Trey Higgins, Oxford; Pico Kohn, Chilton Co.; Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville; and Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian.
