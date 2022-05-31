Cullman’s Tucker Cagle made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association announced on Tuesday this year’s North-South All-Star baseball rosters.
Cagle was one of 18 rising seniors selected to represent the North squad.
The annual doubleheader is scheduled to take place in Montgomery during the week of July 18-22.
Cagle pitched 16 innings for the Bearcats last season, compiling 13 strikeouts and a 3.50 ERA. He also batted .254 with a home run and 10 RBIs in 63 plate appearances.