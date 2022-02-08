Brennen Norton produced one of the finest senior seasons in Cullman baseball history.
In fact, his performance was so memorable that he's still garnering recognition long after wrapping up his prep career.
Norton was recently named the 2021 Alabama High School Position Player of the Year by the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association, adding yet another piece of hardware — he was presented the award during the ALABCA banquet in late January — to an already well-stocked trophy case.
The Jacksonville State freshman was an extremely tough for the Bearcats a season ago, batting .496 with a .554 on-base percentage, .970 slugging percentage and 1.525 OPS. He also tallied 67 hits, 49 runs, 48 RBIs, 37 extra-base hits, 22 doubles and 12 home runs — all of which led his classification — to go along with 15 stolen bases and three triples. Norton played slick defense at shortstop as well.
He was voted Class 6A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and also earned All-State (6A first-team infielder), Super All-State, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (first-team infielder) and All-Area (Player of the Year) honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.