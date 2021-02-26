Jeb Bartle hurled a beauty on the mound, Brennen Norton spearheaded the offense with three hits, and Cullman knocked off Buckhorn 9-3 at Bill Shelton Field on Friday night.
Bartle allowed just one earned run in five solid innings, scattering three hits and eight strikeouts en route to picking up the win.
Max Dueland and Jake Dueland each provided RBI singles in a four-run third inning, Cole Robertson (two-run double) and Hayden Stancil (RBI single) kept the offensive momentum going in the fourth inning, and Paxton Ponder stole home in the fifth inning to - along with Norton's RBI single - cap off the run production for the Bearcats, who will host Arab on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.