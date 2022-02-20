Cullman put together a strong showing at this weekend’s Prep Baseball Report Alabama Kickoff Classic.
The Bearcats defeated Oxford 8-2 on Friday and Oak Mountain 5-4 on Saturday before falling short 2-1 against Hoover.
See capsules from each game below, as well as other local baseball roundup.
Saturday, February 19
Prep Baseball
Hoover 2, Cullman 1
Zac Edwards: 3 hits
Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits
Paxton Ponder: 3 walks
Jake Dueland: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K
Cullman 5, Oak Mountain 4
Hayden Stancil: hit, RBI
Zane Watwood: hit, RBI
Hunter Howell: hit, RBI
*Cullman scored five unanswered runs after trailing 4-0
Muscle Shoals 1, West Point 0
Eli Folds: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 6 K
Wilson 12, Fairview 2
Madison County 10, Fairview 0
Friday. February 18
Cullman 8, Oxford 2
Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Hunter Brooks: hit, RBI
Zac Edwards: hit, RBI
Will Bradberry: 2 RBIs
Easton Peed: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 8 K
West Point 7, Deshler 4
JD Cochran: 2 hits, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI
Colton McCoy: hit, RBI
Cade Simmons: hit, RBI
JD Cochran: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.