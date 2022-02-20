Baseball
Metro Creative

Cullman put together a strong showing at this weekend’s Prep Baseball Report Alabama Kickoff Classic.

The Bearcats defeated Oxford 8-2 on Friday and Oak Mountain 5-4 on Saturday before falling short 2-1 against Hoover.

See capsules from each game below, as well as other local baseball roundup.

Saturday, February 19

Prep Baseball

Hoover 2, Cullman 1

Zac Edwards: 3 hits

Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits

Paxton Ponder: 3 walks

Jake Dueland: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K

Cullman 5, Oak Mountain 4

Hayden Stancil: hit, RBI

Zane Watwood: hit, RBI

Hunter Howell: hit, RBI

*Cullman scored five unanswered runs after trailing 4-0

Muscle Shoals 1, West Point 0

Eli Folds: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 6 K

Wilson 12, Fairview 2

Madison County 10, Fairview 0

Friday. February 18

Cullman 8, Oxford 2

Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Hunter Brooks: hit, RBI

Zac Edwards: hit, RBI

Will Bradberry: 2 RBIs

Easton Peed: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 8 K

West Point 7, Deshler 4

JD Cochran: 2 hits, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI

Colton McCoy: hit, RBI

Cade Simmons: hit, RBI

JD Cochran: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you