Cullman came up short against No. 1 Hartselle on Tuesday night, falling 13-3 at Bill Shelton Field.
The Tigers (27-4) hit four home runs in the victory and will look to take the Class 6A, Area 14 series when they host the Bearcats (18-14) for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Hartselle scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth to build a 5-0 lead.
Cullman cut into its deficit in the fifth inning — Riley Jackson produced a sacrifice fly and Zane Watwood scored on a wild pitch — but ultimately left the bases loaded.
The Tigers responded with seven runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open.
Easton Peed scored on a wild pitch to account for the Black and Gold’s third run.
He, along with Jackson (RBI), Tucker Cagle, Cole Robertson, Watwood and Jake Dueland, netted one hit.
