This year's Cullman County Baseball Tournament will get rolling on Friday.
The annual classic — canceled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — is set to take place at Vinemont High School over two days, with a champion being crowned on Saturday.
West Point, which has won two straight county titles, is the No. 1 seed followed by Fairview (No. 2), Vinemont (No. 3), Hanceville (No. 4), Cold Springs (No. 5), Good Hope (No. 6) and Holly Pond (No. 7).
See below for a complete schedule.
Friday, April 16
Game 1: Vinemont vs. Good Hope, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Hanceville vs. Cold Springs, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Fairview vs. Holly Pond, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs. West Point, 11 a.m.
Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 1 p.m.
Championship: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 3 p.m.
