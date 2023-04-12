Baseball Roundup
This year’s Cullman County Baseball Tournament is scheduled to start Saturday.

The annual showdown will take place at Cold Springs over two days, with a champion being crowned Monday.

West Point, which has collected four straight titles, is the No. 1 seed again — followed by No. 2 Fairview, No. 3 Vinemont, No. 4 Hanceville, No. 5 Good Hope, No. 6 Cold Springs and No. 7 Holly Pond.

See below for a complete schedule.

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: Hanceville vs. Good Hope, Noon

Game 2: Fairview vs. Holly Pond, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Vinemont vs. Cold Springs, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 17

Game 4: Game 1 W vs. West Point, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 W vs. Game 3 W, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 W vs. Game 5 W, 7 p.m.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

