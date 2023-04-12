This year’s Cullman County Baseball Tournament is scheduled to start Saturday.
The annual showdown will take place at Cold Springs over two days, with a champion being crowned Monday.
West Point, which has collected four straight titles, is the No. 1 seed again — followed by No. 2 Fairview, No. 3 Vinemont, No. 4 Hanceville, No. 5 Good Hope, No. 6 Cold Springs and No. 7 Holly Pond.
See below for a complete schedule.
Saturday, April 15
Game 1: Hanceville vs. Good Hope, Noon
Game 2: Fairview vs. Holly Pond, 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Vinemont vs. Cold Springs, 5 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Game 4: Game 1 W vs. West Point, 2 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 W vs. Game 3 W, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 W vs. Game 5 W, 7 p.m.