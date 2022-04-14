Champions

West Point's baseball team accepts its trophy last season.

 Jake Winfrey

This year’s Cullman County Baseball Tournament is scheduled to start on Friday. 

The annual showdown will take place at West Point over two days, with a champion being crowned on Saturday.

West Point, which was won three straight county crowns, is the No. 1 seed again — followed by Fairview (No. 2), Vinemont (No. 3), Good Hope (No. 4), Hanceville (No. 5), Cold Springs (No. 6) and Holly Pond (No. 7).

See below for a complete schedule.

 

Friday, April 15

Game 1: Good Hope vs. Hanceville, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Vinemont vs. Cold Springs, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Fairview vs. Holly Pond, 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 16

Game 4: West Point vs. Game 1 Winner, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 6 p.m.

