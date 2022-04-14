This year’s Cullman County Baseball Tournament is scheduled to start on Friday.
The annual showdown will take place at West Point over two days, with a champion being crowned on Saturday.
West Point, which was won three straight county crowns, is the No. 1 seed again — followed by Fairview (No. 2), Vinemont (No. 3), Good Hope (No. 4), Hanceville (No. 5), Cold Springs (No. 6) and Holly Pond (No. 7).
See below for a complete schedule.
Friday, April 15
Game 1: Good Hope vs. Hanceville, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Vinemont vs. Cold Springs, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Fairview vs. Holly Pond, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Game 4: West Point vs. Game 1 Winner, 2 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 6 p.m.
