Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

Texas A&M was fifth and Florida was sixth, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top six teams.

Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference at seventh has the best ranking for a non-Power Five team in the seven-year history of the selection committee’s Top 25.

No. 8 Northwestern, Georgia and Miami round out the Top 10.

1. Alabama7-0
2. Notre Dame8-0
3. Clemson7-1
4. Ohio State4-0
5. Texas A&M5-1
6. Florida6-1
7. Cincinnati8-0
8. Northwestern5-0
9. Georgia5-2
10. Miami7-1
11. Oklahoma6-2
12. Indiana4-1
13. Iowa State6-2
14. BYU9-0
15. Oregon3-0
16. Wisconsin2-1
17. Texas5-2
18. Southern Cal3-0
19. North Carolina6-2
20. Coastal Carolina8-0
21. Marshall7-0
22. Auburn5-2
23. Oklahoma State5-2
24. Iowa3-2
25. Tulsa5-1
