Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
Texas A&M was fifth and Florida was sixth, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top six teams.
Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference at seventh has the best ranking for a non-Power Five team in the seven-year history of the selection committee’s Top 25.
No. 8 Northwestern, Georgia and Miami round out the Top 10.
See complete rankings below.
|1. Alabama
|7-0
|2. Notre Dame
|8-0
|3. Clemson
|7-1
|4. Ohio State
|4-0
|5. Texas A&M
|5-1
|6. Florida
|6-1
|7. Cincinnati
|8-0
|8. Northwestern
|5-0
|9. Georgia
|5-2
|10. Miami
|7-1
|11. Oklahoma
|6-2
|12. Indiana
|4-1
|13. Iowa State
|6-2
|14. BYU
|9-0
|15. Oregon
|3-0
|16. Wisconsin
|2-1
|17. Texas
|5-2
|18. Southern Cal
|3-0
|19. North Carolina
|6-2
|20. Coastal Carolina
|8-0
|21. Marshall
|7-0
|22. Auburn
|5-2
|23. Oklahoma State
|5-2
|24. Iowa
|3-2
|25. Tulsa
|5-1
