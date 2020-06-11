Levi Thomas

Levi Thomas — a 2017 Cullman High graduate — throws a pitch during a Troy game this season.

 Courtesy of Troy Athletics

Levi Thomas was selected in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Thomas is a 2017 Cullman High School graduate.

The approximate value of the draft slot is $533,000.

Check back for updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you