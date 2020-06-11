Levi Thomas was selected in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.
Thomas is a 2017 Cullman High School graduate.
The approximate value of the draft slot is $533,000.
Check back for updates.
Levi Thomas was selected in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.
Thomas is a 2017 Cullman High School graduate.
The approximate value of the draft slot is $533,000.
Check back for updates.
Eileen Francis Paden, age 72, of Cullman, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born Wednesday, June 11, 1947. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Mary Sharon Howard Lee passed away June 8, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born October 1, 1934 in Cullman to Andrew J. and Marguerite Hill Howard who preceded her in death along with her husband, T. Chuck Lee and great-grandchild, Nolan Chandler. Graveside services are Friday, June 12, …
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Kathy Stewart Haynes, age 61, of Crane Hill. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Randy Wayne Pope, Jr. age 28 of Cullman. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.