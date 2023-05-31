When Drew Bryson flips the calendar to a new year, the West Point baseball coach always makes sure to mark two specific days right away.
For good reason, too.
Bryson, along with numerous Warrior assistants and players, took the field early Wednesday for the program’s sixth annual youth baseball camp, which saw more than 70 kids ages 5-13 take part in a variety of instructional drills over the course of four hours.
With more than enough smiles and grass stains to go around, the soon-to-be Maroon and White stars shared plenty of fun on the diamond — all while learning valuable skills from those who once walked in their cleats.
“I have a bunch of 15- and 16-year-old kids who come out here and are as big of kids as the 6- and 7-year olds,” Bryson said. “It’s a great thing to see our current players coaching all the future kids who’ll be playing for us one day. We had a great turnout.”
West Point has had its fair share of success in recent years — the Warriors have earned five straight county titles — and that’s no doubt helped fuel the rising attendance and eagerness in campers.
But for Bryson, it’s about more than grooming the stars of tomorrow.
“I think it’s vital to do this,” he said. “Not just for the program — but for that community feel. We’re reaching out and trying to connect with this younger generation in a lot of ways. Truthfully, this is one of my favorite times of the year. I love practicing and games and competing with my guys in the spring, but I look forward to this camp each and every summer. I just love doing it.”