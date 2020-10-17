Cold Springs' Reagan Parris, Holly Pond's Christopher Putman and Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth secured individual wins, while St. Bernard's and Cullman's boys took home team titles at Saturday's 12th annual Oktoberfest Invitational.
Parris garnered a time of 21:19.72 in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) race, cruising to her third win of the season. She, along with Macie Huffstutler (seventh), Emma Hancock (11th), Hayla Watson (14th) and Claire Huffstutler (19th) helped the Lady Eagles finish second as a team.
Holly Pond's Blakely Baggett (ninth) and Good Hope's Bijou Phillips (16th) also finished in the top 20.
The Lady Broncos placed seventh as a team.
Putman, meanwhile, registered a 17:36.93 (Class 1A-4A) to notch his first-ever varsity victory.
Joseph Arriaga (second), David De Jesus (third), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (12th), Peter Tran (14th) and Nikolas Borths (15th) delivered the counting times for the Saints, who easily collected another team title on the trails.
St. Bernard's Eli Loyd (17th) and Holly Pond's Parker Sellers (20th) also netted top-20 showings.
Edgeworth stepped up to participate in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) race and didn't disappoint.
The Cold Springs speedster finished in 16:37.20 for his fifth triumph of the season.
The Bearcats, meanwhile, notched the team title behind speedy outings from Nicholas Wood (fifth), Adam Mangum (seventh), Troy Adkison (eighth), William Nichols (12th) and Harold Sheffield (13th).
Fairview's Peyton Bailey finished fourth individually.
The Eagles finished 10th as a team, while the Aggies were 12th.
Cullman's Bernarda Tizapa (sixth) and Anna Shirey (16th) had top-20 showings.
The Lady Bearcats placed sixth in the Class 5A-7A race, while Fairview finished 11th.
See thoughts from each race winner below:
% Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: "The first hills really got me. With taking off this week, it was kind of hard getting back to this hard of a course. Toward the end, though, I picked it up a little bit. It was hard keeping up the pace. Our top five is getting closer together, and we're getting a lot stronger as a team. It's going to be exciting the rest of the season."
% Christopher Putman, Holly Pond: "Being my first-ever win, it was insane. I've been doing this for five years, and I've never come close to a win. It was different feeling coming to the end. I really didn't know if I was going to get passed or not, so I just kept going. When I crossed the finish line and didn't see anybody behind me I was like, 'I finally did it. I've won.' So the monkey is off my back now. Coach (Bob Kusz) always tells me to push it and give it all I have at the end. And that's what I did."
% Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: "It was nice to win today. My knee was hurting a little bit before the race, so I put KT Tape on it and that helped a lot. I was projected sixth in this race, but I feel like I did good. I surged and caught them."
